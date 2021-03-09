‘A reason to smile’: Colorado Senior Community gets a visitor after a year of isolation.

AURORA (KDVR) – If a picture is worth a thousand words, then caricature artist told many stories at Chelsea Place Memory Care Community in Aurora on Tuesday.

Local caricaturist Mark Hall sat with elders on the front patio, as residents posed for him one-by-one. Each of the 40 residents helped Hall capture their personalities by displaying items that relate to their experiences and interests or telling personal stories.

“With pandemic safety protocols still in effect, he can’t come inside and meet with the residents before sketching them,” said Jenni Dill, Chelsea Place life engagement director. “We think with this approach and his talent, he will be able to create compelling portraits that convey the fullness of each person.”

The residents got to see their caricatures right after Hall was finished and the portraits will be framed for the elders and their families.

“This is an extra big deal for them because normally we would have artists, music and people inside and with much going on, in the last year they really haven’t gotten that, so this is a little taste of what’s to come,” said Dill. “They haven’t touched their families, they haven’t been out in the community like they normally would, I’ve seen that effect on them, the true pain of isolation, it’s really weighed heavy on them.”