A Push to Reopen Swim Schools

According to CEO Matt Lane of Denver area-based Streamline Brands which is the largest operator/franchisor of swim schools for children in the US, keeping local swim schools closed harms public health by orders of magnitude greater than any risk of COVID-19.

Streamline has swim schools in Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, and Arapahoe Counties in Colorado.

They are looking to get a variance from the State of Colorado to allow swim schools to re-open quickly. By closing swim schools, the data from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that the impact is 300 times more harmful to children than COVID-19.