A Precious Child’s giveSPORTS equipment drive happening at Ball Arena

The giveSPORTS program provides new and gently used sports equipment along with financial assistance for costs associated with participation in sports to children in need allowing them to participate in sports along side their peers. Not only is participation in sports good for a child’s physical health, research shows these activities can help increase self-esteem, decrease stress, increase grades, foster positive relationships with peers and non-relative adults (like coaches) and can help develop leadership skills.

Help A Precious Child provide more children with opportunities to participate in sports by supporting the 10th Annual giveSPORTS equipment drive.

The 10th annual giveSPORTS equipment drive in partnership with Kroenke Sports Charities is Saturday Sept. 11th from 9:00am-11:30am. The equipment drive will help collect equipment and raise funds for the children A Precious Child serves allowing them the opportunity to participate in sports along side their peers.

Last year alone the giveSPORTS equipment drive provided equipment to over 13,000 children in need in the Denver Metro area.

Overall, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected over 187,000 pieces of sports equipment and raised more than $75,000 to support the program.

Please bring new and gently used sports equipment to the Ball Arena Rav 4 Lot on Saturday Sept. 11th from 9:00AM to 11:30AM.

The highest need items include soccer balls, basketballs, footballs, practice jerseys, hockey, baseball, and softball equipment.