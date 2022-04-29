In 2016, Scott Wilson was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and he was given a 10% chance of living 5 years.

A photographer by trade turned to Colorado’s wildlife as therapy and he was introduced to the wild horses in northwest Colorado.

Now the Denver-based photographer and American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC) board member Scott Wilson photographed the black and white image of the stallion, which won two top awards in the 2022 SONY World Photography Awards contest.

Out of 170,000 entries from across the globe, the image, titled Anger Management, won first place in the Natural World and Wildlife category and earned Wilson the Open Photographer of the Year prize, announced today by the World Photography Organisation.

The Sony World Photography Award is considered one of the world’s most prestigious photography awards. The recognition of Anger Management elevates the plight of America’s wild horses to an international audience and calls attention to their inhumane treatment by the U.S. federal government.