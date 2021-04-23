A new way to upcycle your canned goods

CANNED GOODS, the company known for repurposing tin food cans into glamorous accessories, is proud to announce that they’ve upcycled over 12,000 tin cans over the life of their business.

Thomas and Emily Althaus, a husband and wife team are creating ordinary canned goods to chic jewelry. The earrings and bracelets are available in a variety of colors and are also incredibly lightweight.

Who are some of the faces of CANNED GOODS? People of all sorts including people like recording artist Victory Boyd, model Maye Musk, model/actress Elliott Sailors, actress Millicent Simmonds, influencers like Amy Purdy and Emily Kammeyer. Simple, bold, modern, classic, handmade goods from upcycled tin food cans About CANNED GOODS This all started for Thomas Paul Althaus when he and his wife were to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.