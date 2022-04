Pinemelon is Denver’s new “local first” online grocery delivery service, launching April 12, targeting 20-25% local Colorado products. It offers fresh grocery items, pantry staples and household necessities from trusted national sources and value-driven brands.

Pinemelon is family- and budget-friendly, making shopping local, organic, natural and better-for-you foods approachable and affordable.

For more information and to place an order, visit Pinemelon.com or download the mobile app