Denver’s first local only online grocer is helping fill the supply chain gap widened during the pandemic. Pinemelon is offering the ability to shop for groceries online and get them delivered within hours since it’s all local right here from Colorado.

The company, which officially launches April 12, 2022, focuses on natural, organic and better-for-you foods, prioritizing Colorado businesses and producers whenever possible. With an ultimate target of 20-25% local products, customers can expect a wide variety of meats, produce and goods from Colorado-based farmers, food start-ups and independent brands, alongside a stock of fresh grocery items, pantry staples and household necessities from trusted national sources and value-driven brands.

Pinemelon will deliver 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT seven days a week. The delivery zone will reach a 30-minute radius from the fulfillment center (just behind Furniture Row on I-25), which extends to Lafayette to the north, Central Park to the east, as far south as Hampden, and Applewood into Golden to the west.