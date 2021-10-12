A new series that allows high school students to virtually take the college tour

The College Tour is a new series created to empower high school students to virtually travel across America for an inside look at colleges and universities. Each episode of The College Tour highlights a college or university through the eyes of the students, faculty and alumni, providing prospective students with an intimate look at life on campus beyond what is written in brochures or websites.

Fort Lewis College is featured in season one of the The College Tour. The episode shows the diverse student organizations to outdoor spaces accessible from campus, science and art classrooms to the athletic fields, viewers can virtually visit Fort Lewis College as they’re making the important decision of where to apply and finally where to attend.

The College Tour makes a Fort Lewis College tour accessible to all possible candidates, not only to those who are able to visit in person.

The College Tour is hosted by Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan and is now available Amazon’s IMDb TV and all episodes are available on The College Tour’s app and website.