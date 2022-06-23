School is back in session at the original Emily Griffith Opportunity School. Teachers’ Lounge Food Drink is a part of The Slate Denver, a unique hotel located at the historic site of the original Emily Griffith school.

Chef Michael has created a menu for Teachers’ Lounge Food Drink that features a contemporary take on classic dishes, infused with local ingredients.

In addition, Teachers’ Lounge offers curated wines, local brews and craft cocktails, like The Emily cocktail – the property’s signature apple-themed cocktail that honors the foundation of the property.

Want to try to make Chef Michael’s Bison Meatloaf Bites, here’s his unique recipe:

Ingredients

Bison Meatloaf Bites

Instructions:

  • 1 lb ground Rock River bison
  • ½ lb ground Rock River bison sausage
  • 2 ea small diced celery stalks
  • 1 ea small dice yellow onion
  • 1 cup panko
  • 3ea large eggs
  • 2 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp pepper
  • Mix all of the ingredients in a large bowl until well incorporated
  • Take a small portion and cook off to taste and adjust seasonings as needed
  • Spray and line a 9×13 sheet pan with parchment, then spray the parchment
  • Fill the meatloaf mixture in the sheet pan
  • Bake in a 350-degree oven until fully cooked (internal temp reaches 155).
  • Allow to fully cool before portioning
  • Once cooled you can remove the entire meatloaf from the pan and portion into 2’’x1’’ pieces
  • Bread each piece in a standard breading procedure
  • Fry until the bison is crispy and golden brown
  • Serve with Dijonnaise

Breading Procedure                          

Ingredients

  • Seasoned Flour (flour, salt, pepper)
  • Egg
  • Panko breadcrumbs

Instructions

  • Start with the flour and make sure it’s fully coated
  • Then place it into the egg and allow it to become fully coated
  • Lastly, fully coat it in the breadcrumbs

Dijonnaise

  • ½ cup mayonnaise or aioli
  • ¼ cup Dijon mustard

Instructions

  • Whisk both together until combined