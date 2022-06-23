School is back in session at the original Emily Griffith Opportunity School. Teachers’ Lounge Food Drink is a part of The Slate Denver, a unique hotel located at the historic site of the original Emily Griffith school.

Chef Michael has created a menu for Teachers’ Lounge Food Drink that features a contemporary take on classic dishes, infused with local ingredients.

In addition, Teachers’ Lounge offers curated wines, local brews and craft cocktails, like The Emily cocktail – the property’s signature apple-themed cocktail that honors the foundation of the property.

Want to try to make Chef Michael’s Bison Meatloaf Bites, here’s his unique recipe:

Ingredients

Bison Meatloaf Bites

Instructions:

1 lb ground Rock River bison

½ lb ground Rock River bison sausage

2 ea small diced celery stalks

1 ea small dice yellow onion

1 cup panko

3ea large eggs

2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

Mix all of the ingredients in a large bowl until well incorporated

Take a small portion and cook off to taste and adjust seasonings as needed

Spray and line a 9×13 sheet pan with parchment, then spray the parchment

Fill the meatloaf mixture in the sheet pan

Bake in a 350-degree oven until fully cooked (internal temp reaches 155).

Allow to fully cool before portioning

Once cooled you can remove the entire meatloaf from the pan and portion into 2’’x1’’ pieces

Bread each piece in a standard breading procedure

Fry until the bison is crispy and golden brown

Serve with Dijonnaise

Breading Procedure

Ingredients

Seasoned Flour (flour, salt, pepper)

Egg

Panko breadcrumbs

Instructions

Start with the flour and make sure it’s fully coated

Then place it into the egg and allow it to become fully coated

Lastly, fully coat it in the breadcrumbs

Dijonnaise

½ cup mayonnaise or aioli

¼ cup Dijon mustard

Instructions

Whisk both together until combined