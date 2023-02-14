CoPIRG Foundation recently released an analysis of Consumer Product Safety Commission data that shows a big jump in product recalls in 2022.

According to the report, 292 recall announcements were made in 2022, that’s a 33% increase from 2021 and nearly 22% of the recalls involved injury or death.

Danny Katz with CoPIRG Foundation says that even after a recall, people continue to get hurt because recalls are not always effective.

CoPIRG Foundation offer the following tips for consumers to be informed:

Register your product with a company so it’s easier for them to contact you in a recall.

Check out cpsc.gov/recalls to make sure what you are buying isn’t recalled

Report problems so unsafe items can be recalled more quickly – saferproducts.gov

This link gets you to report and tips guide – https://pirg.org/colorado/foundation/updates/product-recalls-jump-in-2022/