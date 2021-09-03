A new music festival that focuses on the normalizing a healthy nightlife

Sundown Colorado, a music festival focusing on radical wellness with an emphasis on mindfulness and connecting through music, will take place in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood on September 11, 2021. With the motto of “party positive,” Sundown Colorado will serve as Denver’s first sober music festival and will feature installations by local artists, a local vendor village, a healing tent with guided meditations, and electronic music performances by N2N, DoubleCrush, Ishe, with headlining performances by Yolanda Be Cool and Autograf.

Mike and Amber Handby are the creators of the festival and they’re thrilled to bring this unique event to Colorado that is welcoming for all ages. Tickets to Sundown Colorado are $24.99 per person ($10 for children) and are on sale now at www.sundowncolorado.com. For more information contact info@sundowncolorado.com.