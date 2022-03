Dovi Xiong, the owner of Casian Seafood located in Lafayette, Colorado is thrilled that his new restaurant recently was nominated for a James Beard Award.

Xiong and his family opened the Casian Seafood a little over a year ago and are thrilled people are enjoying some of their favorite Hmong cuisine.

Casian Season is a James Beard semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, the winner will be announced this summer.