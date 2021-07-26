A new game-changing device to help battle fires

Local firefighters in Adams County and Denver are using a new software that’s helping them battle fires.

Tablet Command was founded by a Bay area firefighter is a tool that helps firefighters receive calls quicker and respond quicker by getting real time updates on the way to a call.

Table Command is a mobile app that has replaced outdated tools where firefighters and incident managers can now find everything they need in one place.

In the first moments of an emergency, it can be very difficult to track the tasks and whereabouts of arriving first responders-much of this is still being done with pen and paper. Tablet Command in an incident management and response software that is a game changer to help battle fires and other emergency incidents as effectively and safely as possible.