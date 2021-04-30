A new fitness club hits the Denver market

Global fitness phenomenon Barry’s open their first Colorado location in Cherry Creek North, just right off Josephine Street.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1998, the signature Barry’s method has remained the same for more than 22 years: A 50-minute class, burning up to 1,000 calories, increasing lean body mass and raising metabolic rate up to 15%, which takes place in the brand’s signature Red Room, a dimly-lit room, with a red glow, that allows participants to focus on the motivating cues from best-in-class instructors, and lose themselves in the energy of those around them.

With 6,575-square-feet of studio space, Barry’s Denver features treadmills and floor spots for up to 21 at current, COVID-19 regulated capacity (42 at 100% capacity) in its Red Room, while LIFT classes have a current capacity for up to seven. 50-minute Original HIIT Workout, Original Double Floor and LIFT classes are available daily, and each day of the week focuses on targeting specific muscle groups to ensure the body gets a balanced workout and proper time to recover.

Class packages and 30-day memberships are available, starting at $30 and $190, respectively.