CRISP & GREEN, a Minnesota-based fast casual restaurant offering made-from-scratch healthy fare, is opening its first Denver area location in Lowry.

Beyond providing nutritious and convenient salads, grain bowls and smoothies to the community, CRISP & GREEN is also known for its frequent partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers to offer complimentary workouts, typically held near the restaurant on the patio or in the parking lot. Through its mix of healthy meals and physical exercise, the brand aims to promote a culture of living and eating well, or “Living Crisp.”

The grand opening celebrations kick-off on Friday, May 6, with 50% off online and app orders with promo code DENVER50. For Saturday’s main event, Crisp & Green has partnered with local fitness studio, Yoga Six, who will offer a free on-site fitness class at 9am. Following the class, Crisp & Green will officially open to the public, and offer one free signature salad or grain bowl from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to all guests. The weekend wraps on Sunday, May 1 with a fitness class led by Orangetheory Fitness and an opportunity for the first 100 guests for lunch to receive a free tumbler.