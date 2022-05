Jeremy Janus is a professional nature photographer from Colorado and he’s thrilled that his artwork is the newest exhibit at Denver International Airport.

His new exhibit “Colorado Through the Seasons”, a 35-piece solo gallery is now up in the A concourse jsut past bridge security and it’ll be on display until the end of 2022.

The exhibit alternates beautiful landscapes of summer, fall, winter and spring taken throughout the years in Colorado from 2016 through 2020.