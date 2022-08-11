The Colorado State University football team has a new leader however, he’s not new to the conference, just new to the program. Coach Jay Norvell the former head coach at University of Nevada takes over the football program at CSU.

Coach Norvell is the 24th head coach at CSU and is excited to take the program. Norvell turned the program around at the University of Nevada including some successful bowl appearances. Norval finished his tenure at Nevada with a winning record in four of his five seasons before being recruited to CSU in Fort Collins.

Ladies, you can have your chance to have a interactive experience at CSU this Saturday, August 13th at the Inaugural Women’s Football Clinic up at CSU. The event will be held at Canvas Stadium for $75.