A new eating disorder treatment expands into Colorado

Equip, a telehealth company founded to provide eating disorder treatment online for children, adolescents and young adults is now expanding into Colorado.

COVID has had a big impact on eating disorders, and Equip is tackling this head on. Their treatment method (FBT) means that adolescents and young adults struggling with eating disorders get help via a 5-person treatment team and their community around them, for more effective results (60% of patients see reduction of eating disorder symptoms by 4 weeks). Plus, they’re all telehealth, so they’re increasing access to quality providers (did you know that just 27% of the need for these providers is actually being met?) and creating an alternative model to the pricey, ineffective in-patient recovery model.