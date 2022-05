For decades many of us have thought that zip top plastic bag as a single-use storage bag, when in fact they’re very durable and can be washed and used over and over.

Sheri Buter an active cook and parent decided to create the BagWasher a decide created by Sheri to help wash and reuse those plastic zip-top bags.

BagWasher helps reduce plastic waste since millions of reusable bags are being thrown away annually simply because it’s inconvenient to wash them.