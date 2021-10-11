A new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and despite the ongoing pandemic, Cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death in the U.S. with more than 600,000 deaths expected in 2021. In Colorado, experts expect more than 28,000 cases and 8,000 deaths related to cancer this year alone.

A new groundbreaking test called Galleri has the potential to transform cancer care with early detection. This first of its kind test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer early, when treatment is most likely to be successful. The test is now available across the U.S. and just recently, the New York State Department of Heath approved its use.

Dr. Whitney Jones with Grail, Inc. shares this incredible breakthrough and how we can help fight against cancer with early detection.