The Senate recently unanimously passed a bill to remove tariffs on major components of infant formula. This helps lower costs for American families dealing with the ongoing formula shortage and also helps manufacturers get access to ingredients they need to safely manufacture formula.

As part of this announcement, the White House shared that Health and Human Services and the Department of Labor will work to ensure that the Affordable Care Act requirements for coverage of breastfeeding support and counseling without cost sharing in most private health insurance plans and Medicaid are fully implemented and enforced.

Organizations like SimpliFed currently work with TRICARE and all Health First Colorado Medicaid beneficiaries to provide access to these services at no cost to Colorado families.