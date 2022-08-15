A new ballot measure hopes to encourage Colorado voters to support healthy school meals for all kids in public schools. The Healthy School Meal ballot hope to ensure access to free, fresh and scratch-made meals make with quality ingredients for all students; provide funding for our schools to use healthy and nutritious ingredients instead of processed food.

According to Ashely Wheeland, Police Director for Hunger Free Colorado, more than 60,000 kids in Colorado can’t afford school meals but don’t qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, and 2 out of every 5 Colorado families struggle to put food on the table for their children.

“Studies show that when kids go hungry, their academic performance and long-term development suffer, but with a healthy breakfast and lunch, they are more attentive and engaged in the classroom, leading to better grades, attendance rates, and graduation rates. The Healthy School Meals for All initiative gives every Colorado kid a better shot at success.”

The new policy provide access to free, nutritious school meals for all students in Colorado public schools by creating a statewide Healthy School Meals for All program. Any public school participating in the program will be fully reimbursed for providing free breakfasts and lunches to all students who need them.