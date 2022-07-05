TherapyDirect is a new free and immediate service that connects people to a virtual appointment with a counselor.

Due to the current mental health crisis facing our nation, wait times for mental health appointments can take weeks, even months and TherapyDirect was designed to address this issue. This is not a crisis line (although they can help people in crisis) but rather a virtual appointment/service for people who want immediate help — and need it sooner than the weeks out appointments.

With TherapyDirect, metro Denver residents ages 18 and older can access a WellPower counselor, schedule up to three free visits when support is needed most and get follow-up recommendations and referrals.

Individuals can sign-up online Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at wellpower.org/therapydirect. Therapists and peer-based support counselors are available for full 55-minute sessions and are trained in intervention care, ensuring each session is impactful.