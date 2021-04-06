A look back at the 1998 MLB All Star Game in Denver

DENVER – JULY 7: The National League team stands for the singing of the national anthems during the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. (Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — An official announcement is expected on Tuesday that the 2021 MLB All Star Game will be held in Denver at Coors Field.

The last time the All Star Game was held in Denver was on July 7, 1998.

The American League beat the National League 13-8 in a game where more than 51,000 people attended.

American League 2nd baseman Roberto Alomar of the Baltimore Orioles was named the Most Valuable Player.

DENVER, : American League 2nd baseman Roberto Alomar of the Baltimore Orioles holds the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Trophy at the conclusion of the 1998 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, CO. The American League beat the National League 13-8. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO Timothy Clary (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ken Griffey Jr. and Mark McGwire received the most votes in All Star balloting the last time the All Star Game was held in Denver.

DENVER – JULY 6: Ken Griffey Jr. and Mark McGwire display trophies for getting the most votes in all-star balloting prior to the 69th MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 6, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Who made the 1998 MLB All Star Game? Here’s the roster from ESPN.

Bartolo Colon was the winning pitcher of the All Star Game, according to ESPN. There are reports that Colon, who turns 48-years-old next month, still isn’t ready to retire. He last pitched in the majors in 2018.

Here’s a look back at more photos from the game:

DENVER – JULY 7: Alex Rodriguez of the American League bats during the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. (Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – JULY 7: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees bats for the American League during the 1998 MLB All-Star Game against the National League on July 7, 1998 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: Curt Schilling tips his cap during player introductions before the 69th MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals, Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants and Devon White of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate during the 69th MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: Dante Bichette tips his cap during player introductions before the 69th MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: Kenny Lofton signs autographs prior to the 69th MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: Cal Ripken Jr. signs autographs prior to the 69th MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: Alex Rodriguez looks on prior to the 69th MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: Troy Percival #40 of the American League winds up to throw during the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. (Photo by: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: Cal Ripken Jr. #8 and Ivan Rodriguez #7 of the American League look on from the dugout during the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. (Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: Mark McGwire #25 of the National League looks on during the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. (Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER – JULY 7: The National League team lines up on the baseline at the start of the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. (Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

7 Jul 1998: National League member Fernando Vina #1 of the Milwaukee Brewers attempts to slide around the tag of the American League”s Sandy Alomar Jr. of the Cleveland Indians during the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The American Lea

7 Jul 1998: American Leaguer player Mark McGwire #25 of the St Louis Cardinals and Sammy Sosa #21 of the Chicago Cubs answer questions during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.The American League defeated the

7 Jul 1998: American League member Cal Ripken Jr. #8 of the Baltimore Orioles attempts to tag the National League”s Chipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves out during the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the

7 Jul 1998: American League member Cal Ripken Jr. #8 of the Baltimore Orioles signs autographs for fans during the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /All

7 Jul 1998: The American League team poses for a portrait prior to the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport