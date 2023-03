Parents know that kids grow fast and many of us are feeling the pinch with inflation. Just Between Friends a pop-up children’s resale event could save families hundreds of dollars on clothes, shoes, books, toys and all the baby gear you need.

The next Just Between Friends is at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Event Center from March 30th through April 2nd. The event has helped thousands of local families save hundreds of dollars each season and this event has all the items all in one place.