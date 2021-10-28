A local photographer combines photography and fashion

From Denver, CO to Louisville, KY, Josh Miller Ventures’ Fall/Winter 2021 Wearable Photos Collection includes 14 photographs taken while running, hiking, and cycling. Created by combining photography, fashion design and outdoor explorations, the Wearable Photos are available in both silk and chiffon square prints and kimonos, and two dresses.

The Wearable Photos square print sizes range from 16×16″ – great as a pocket square, cravat, small scarf, and to accessorize your bag – up to 36×36″ and 50×50″ prints that can be worn as everything from a scarf to a belt, head wrap, sarong, draped cross-body and more.