September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is undeniably one of the scariest diagnoses that a child can receive. It’s overwhelming, confusing, and without essential support, it’s incredibly isolating for a family.

That’s why a Denver-based nonprofit is helping these families with the support and essentials they need, so they can focus on their children.

There With Care focuses on the essentials so families can focus on the vital time they need to be with their family.

Across the country, more than 515,000 children every year become critically ill. There With Care hopes to help 100,000 of the most critically ill children each year. At this very moment, There With Care is currently serving 230 families in Colorado.

For more information on There With Care or on how you can help, log onto their website at ThereWithCare.org.