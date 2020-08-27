A Little Help for our Older Community

A Little Help is a Colorado nonprofit that connects neighbors to help older adults thrive. For nearly 15 years, A Little Help has coordinated community volunteers to provide services and connection with older neighbors to age well in their homes. Typically, services have included transportation to appointments, groceries, social outings, and errands; yard work and snow shoveling; light home cleaning, maintenance, and handiwork; friendly visits, calls, and walks; and caregiver respite. At the root of each service is community connection. We engage neighbors of all ages reciprocally to connect locally.

During the pandemic, A Little Help has been mobilizing our community members to continue serving older adults in this difficult time. They are equipping healthy neighborhood volunteers to shop for and deliver groceries, prescriptions, and other essential supplies; to provide care calls for regular wellness check-ins and social connection to ensure their health and safety; to safely help with outdoor yard chores, snow shoveling, and other physically distant tasks; and to deliver home-assembled kindness kits to older adult members and vulnerable populations.

A Little Help is always accepting new volunteers and older members- get connected at alittlehelp.org or by calling our office 720-242-9032.