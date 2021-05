Blair Bryngelson might have the answer for your need to spoon. Bryngelson recently created The Spoonie Pillow, a wearable arm pillow designed for spooning.

Bryngelson launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund production of his spooning solution and within days he exceeded his goal to make his business dream a reality.

The Spoonie Pillow is available on the company’s website for pre-orders at SpooniePillow.com.