CineCHEF kicks off the 19th annual Boulder International Film Festival, a four day celebration of the art and cinema. The event brings films and filmmakers from around the world to Boulder on March 2nd to the 5th.

CineCHEF is a friendly foodie competition among seven Colorado chefs that kicks off the festival on Thursday, March 2. We’d love to send a chef or two to your studio to cook up a film-inspired dish while talking about BIFF.

Opening night is on Friday, March 3, and kicks off a full weekend of 66 films — 13 of which were made by Colorado filmmakers. BIFF attracts more than 20,000 film enthusiasts, media and industry members annually and takes place from March 2to 5, 2023.