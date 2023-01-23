It’s a new year and it’s time to take a fresh start with new design concepts and getting organized.

HW Home, a Colorado company with a global reach shows us some simple ways to spruce up the home this new year.

So what’s the latest trend for 2023? According to HW Home, bursts of color is a great way to add a resurgence of a vibrant color palette. Another trend, more personalized spaces with more self expression and less cookie cutter spaces.

There are three HW Home locations in Colorado, check them out in Cherry Creek North, Boulder and Fort Collins who can help create a unique home decor.