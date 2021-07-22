A father and son duo creates a podcast to tackle the differences between their generations

Although teens and parents may live in the same household, we’re learning that they come from very different worlds.

Aidan and Ash ElDifrawi created a new podcast, Hold Me Back. The podcast is committed to bridging the growing generational divide, Aidan and Ash approach each episode with a hot (and sometimes controversial) topic to discuss, debate and challenge how teens today are being brought up.

Some of the episode topics include: teens and privacy, parenting in a R-rated world and youth sports. The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify and Google as well as many other podcast outlets.

