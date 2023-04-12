Imagine a runway show all made out of paper, Denver’s annual Paper Fashion Show featuring haute couture fashions made entire from paper hits the runway this Thursday at the Fillmore.

In its 17th year, the Paper Fashion Show has grown to be the largest paper fashion show in the nation. This year, over 45 design teams will be strutting their fashions all made out of paper.

Tickets are still available for this one of kind fashion show and tickets range from $25 – $135. Doors open at 530pm on Thursday, April 13th at the Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO. Tickets can be purchased at paperfashionshow.com.