The Bindery will collaborate with Sally Stewart of Denver Wine Merchant to host Oregon Winemaker Vincent Fritzsche for a special wine dinner that will help raise funds for Healing ALS, an organization that educates the public about ALS reversals & protocols utilized to slow, stop & reverse the progression of ALS.

This special dinner will be co-hosted by The Bindery and Sally Stewart, who at the young age of 31 was diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig Disease). Proceeds from this elegant six-course dinner paired with Vincent Fritzsche’s beautiful Willamette Valley wines will be donated to Healing ALS and Her ALS Story to raise awareness and research funds for this untreatable disease.