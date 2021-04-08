A dinner kit to make life easy and delicious

Cocktail Caravan, a mobile beverage catering and bartending service is collaborating with four other local small businesses on a dinner kit. Dubbed the Boulder Bundle Dinner Kit, a portion of the sales of each kit are donated to the Colorado Healing Fund, in support of the victims and families of the King Sooper shooting.

The kits are a collaboration between GB Culinary (small bites), Pastificio Boulder (handmade heirloom pasta), Oxford Gardens (mini CSA veggie share), Shamane’s Bakery (sweet treats), and Cocktail Caravan (fresh-pressed cocktail mixers).

Kits are available for pickup once a week in Boulder or Denver with option for delivery for an additional fee. Members can choose from 9-week ($599), 4-week ($279), or single kit ($75) subscriptions and receive a dinner kit that comfortably feeds two adults each week.