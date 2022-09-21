Pug mix Gizmo was recently named one of the top 10 finalist in PEOPLE’s fifth annual World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest.

The one-year old pug mix lives in Longmont, Co. was rescued from the overflowing high kill shelter in Texas by Big Bones Canine Rescue in Windsor, Colorado. Chelsea Carlson rescued the little pup about 4 months ago and now they’ve been attached ever since.

Recently Gizmo was selected as one of the Top 10 finalist and now you can go vote for Gizmo to win the big prize. Voting is now open until September 28th at PEOPLE.com/rescuedogcontest. The grand prize winner will be announced Wednesday, October 12th and the winner will receive a one-year supply of Pedigree dog food, a $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of their choice and of course a custom photo shoot.