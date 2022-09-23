The CSU AG Day is coming on Saturday, September 24th right before the CSU home football game. This event gives everyone a chance to try some amazing food that is all Colorado proud and grown right here in our great state of Colorado.

Ticket sale goes to a good cause which benefits the Agriculture science students at CSU, the future farmers of Colorado!

Ag Day is a long-standing tradition and celebration of Colorado agriculture and CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

The event is Saturday, September 24th at 10am and tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.