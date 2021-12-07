A Colorado man’s modern twist on the traditional Christmas tree

Matt Bliss the creator of The Modern Christmas Tree is making the holidays look a little untraditional for customers around the world.

The Modern Christmas Tree is take on Bliss’ grandfather’s 1966 midcentury Christmas tree design. The tree is a minimalist, futuristic tree for people who a certain design aesthetic. Select any color and intensity of the rainbow spectrum. The world’s first Christmas Tree that reflects your exquisite style and follows your changing mood with dozens of dramatic and festive color cycles to choose from.

They come in four models: wall-mounted ($597), table top ($297) and 10 feet or 8 feet high and designed to hang from the ceiling or fit in a stand ($1,597 to $2,197). You can get them with or without shiny ornaments to dangle from each precisely distanced hole in the rings.