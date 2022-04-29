Rental vacancies continue to hover around all-time lows, and with everyone focused on what it means for corporate housing, we’ve forgotten an important section of our workforce: traveling first responders.

Denver-based Travelers Haven has been helping these vital nomadic professionals find short-term stays in every corner of the country, securing convenient, comfortable housing so these critical workers can focus on what’s important, their jobs.

What is “housing on-demand” – Travelers Haven provide turnkey housing solutions for people who need 100-day stays on average – finding the exact type of housing they need in the exact location, as well as all utilities including cable, groceries, wifi, etc.

By helping these vital nomadic professionals find short-term stays wherever they need to be, these critical workers can focus on what’s important, their jobs.