September is National Recovery Month and what better way to bring awareness to the month then by celebrating those who are recovering with a caring card. You can do that through the Recovery Cards Project.

Recovery Cards Project was created by Colorado’s stigma reduction campaign Lift The Label to celebrate those who are recovering from substance use disorder. Colorado residents can order cards for free at RecoveryCardsProject.com or share them digitally.

The stigma is one of the main barriers keeping people from seeking treatment for a substance use disorder and/or recovery services. Recovery Cards Project was created to spotlight the importance of recovery.