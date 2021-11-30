A camp founded by Paul Newman continues to serve sick kids right here in Colorado

Over three decades ago, Paul Newman, the Hollywood icon, race car champion and founder of Newman’s Own food company and Newman’s Own Foundation, envisioned a camp where kids living with serious and life-limiting medical conditions could break away from the everyday challenges of their illness to, as he said, “raise a little hell.”

SeriousFun, conducts first-of-its-kind study that examined the influence and lasting impact of residential camp participation.

Today, Serious Fun Children’s Network, made up of 30 camps and programs around the world, has delivered more than 1.4 million life-changing camp experiences to kids living with more than 50 medical conditions and their families, totally free of charge.