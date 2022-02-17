A benefit for the Marshall Fire a the Buffalo Rose

A group by the name of The Jerseys are teaming up with the Buffalo Rose in Golden and hosting a benefit concert for the victims of the Marshall Fire.

The benefit hopes to raise more than $50,000 to help all those who have been effected by the fire that raged through the towns of Superior and Louisville.

The concert will b eon Sunday, March 6th starting at 5pm at the Buffalo Rose in Golden, Colorado. Some of the featured bands include:

F.A.C.E. – Acapella band

The Jersey’s – 4 Seasons Tribute Banc

Forever In Blue Jeans – Neil Diamond Tribute Band

The Long Run – Eagles Tribute Band

Soul X – Funk/Pop Party Band

For ticket information please log on to https://holdmyticket.com/event/388613.