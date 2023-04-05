Firefly Autism’s annual Laugh Yourself Blue fundraiser gala is a few weeks away! On Thursday, April 13th at The Denver Arts Museum, beginning at 5:30 pm, LYB will commence for its 12th year. This unique event uses laughter’s equalizing power to raise critical awareness for the fastest growing developmental disorder, globally, and to provide an unparalleled fundraising platform for Firefly Autism.

This year’s event will be elevated to new heights at a new, exciting location, celebrity guests, live and silent auctions, one-of-a-kind VIP experiences, and a full comedy set by JR De Guzman to entertain and raise awareness for the autistic community.

Tickets are still available and for more information please visit www.laughyourselfblue.com.