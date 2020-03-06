A behind-the-scenes look at how the state health lab tests samples for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis confirmed there are two "presumptive positive" cases of the coronavirus in Colorado. "Presumptive positive" cases tested positive at the state level but will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for official confirmation.

Dozens of people in Colorado have been tested for virus that continues to produce a worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 disease.

As testing continues, the state allowed a TV news camera to go behind the scenes where 20 people at the state lab are working specifically on potential COVID-19 cases.

The state is using the CDC emergency use authorization test. Samples are collected from the nose and throat.

“I think it’s really important for the public to see what’s happening behind the scenes here at the laboratory -- to understand that we have the staff ready, that we’re processing samples through the door as they come in,” said Emily Travanty, scientific director of the state public health laboratory.

The state reports test results on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays online.