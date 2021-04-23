99th Annual Greeley Stampede concert lineup announced

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 29: (L-R) Guitarist Chris Henderson, vocalist Brad Arnold, bassist Greg Upchurch and guitarist Matt Roberts of Three Doors Down perform on “FOX and Friends” outside of FOX Studios on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — As Colorado exits the stifling air of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown, familiarities are coming back to life that give the state its musical clout.

Known to some as the local Mecca of country music, the Annual Greeley Stampede will officially kick off its 99th edition in just two months. Live music, greasy fair food and competitive events all rodeo-lovers have been itching to experience since the pandemic crippled the event world will soon be available to attendees.

Credit: Greeley Stampede Super Stars Concert Series

The list of headliners for the Super Stars Concert Series, scheduled to begin on June 26, consists of 3 Doors Down, TobyMac, Dwight Yokem, Dylan Scott and Hardy, who will close out the series on July 3.

Superstar Concert Series packages, which will get you into all five of the concerts with one ticket, will be available for purchase on the Greeley Stampede website for $100 starting May 3.

Those putting this midsummer extravaganza on between June 24 and July 3 are doing so with social distancing in mind. Compared to previous iterations, this year they will have a much more constant cleaning schedule implemented, which will accompany the instillation of sanitization stations across the venues.

“The concerts are very affordable with quality entertainment, and we always try to have something for everyone,” said Justin Watada, general manager of the event.

In addition to the musical offerings, tickets to the PRCA ProRodeo Series will be available for purchase for $15.

Tickets can also be purchased via phone between the hours of 10 a.m.. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

You can get the full rundown of events by visiting Greeley Stampede’s homepage.