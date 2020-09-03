910 Denver-area United employees could be included in furloughs

DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of United Airlines workers in Denver could be included in a possible furlough of thousands.

United announced Wednesday 16,370 workers could be furloughed as early as Oct. 1 if the federal government does not provide more funding soon.

United tells FOX31 around 910 employees in the Denver area would be impacted by the cuts.

The employment groups affected range from management, to ramp workers, to pilots and flight attendants. The slash is so wide, experts said the impact is sure to be felt by the community.

“People are buying groceries, paying rent, paying mortgages, they are shopping at stores, now they have to go out and look for a job,” said aviation expert Steve Cowell.

Denver International Airport responded to the announcement, saying in a statement:

“It is a challenging time for the entire aviation industry, and especially difficult for employees who are facing furloughs and layoffs. From the beginning of the pandemic, DEN was one of the first airports in the U.S. to defer three months of rent for our airlines and we continue to look for ways to help reduce the financial impacts. However, the impact of the pandemic is still being felt and we continue to work with all of our business partners in the hope that we can get past this and the industry recovers as quickly as possible.”

While some close to the industry believe travelers will be eager to return to the skies once it is safe to do so, others feel are not as optimistic about the future.

“There’s a good percentage of the population that still does not feel comfortable. Many don’t feel comfortable leaving their house except to go to the grocery store, let alone get on an airplane and go to a different state,” said Ken Kyle with the Association of Flight Attendants – CWA.