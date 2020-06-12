90 degrees, sunshine Friday; a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon

DENVER — Plenty of sunshine today with highs around 90 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The record high today is 97 degrees set in 1952.

The Mountains stay sunny today with a 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday starts sunny and dry then a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms develops across Denver and the Front Range. Highs around 85-90. The Mountains can also expect afternoon t-storms, 30% chance.

Winds turn breezy on Saturday afternoon, 15-25 mph across Denver. Higher gusts in the Mountains and Foothills, 20-40 mph.

Sunday looks sunny and mostly dry. Breezy again. Highs in around 90.

Dry on Monday and Tuesday, 90-95.