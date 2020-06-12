1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

90 degrees, sunshine Friday; a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — Plenty of sunshine today with highs around 90 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  The record high today is 97 degrees set in 1952.

The Mountains stay sunny today with a 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm.  Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday starts sunny and dry then a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms develops across Denver and the Front Range.  Highs around 85-90.  The Mountains can also expect afternoon t-storms, 30% chance.

Winds turn breezy on Saturday afternoon, 15-25 mph across Denver.  Higher gusts in the Mountains and Foothills, 20-40 mph.

Sunday looks sunny and mostly dry.  Breezy again.  Highs in around 90.

Dry on Monday and Tuesday, 90-95.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories