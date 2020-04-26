9-year-old missing girl from Colorado found safe in Maryland

BASALT, Colo. (KDVR) — Nine-year-old Sloan Lipnick has been located safely in Maryland, the Basalt Police Department said.

An Amber Alert was activated for Sloan on Saturday afternoon when authorities said she was likely with 39-year-old Carly Lipnick, her mother who did not have custody of the child.

A relative of Lipnick contacted Balsalt police and advised that she was able to locate Sloan.

The relative said that Lipnick dropped Sloan off at an address and told the relative the location.

Sloan was unharmed.

Lipnick’s whereabouts are currently unknown and there is an active warrant for her arrest because of this incident.