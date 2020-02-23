9 year old Lone Tree boy asks Pete Buttigieg how he can tell the world he is gay too

DENVER (KDVR) — Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg rallied over 4000 supporters at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Aurora Saturday night.

While Buttigieg landed familiar attacks on Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg, it was a question asked by a 9 year old Lone Tree boy that stole the show.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswald read the question of 9 year old Zachary Ro:

“Would you help me tell the world I am gay too?”

Powerful moment (better audio): 9 year old Zachary Ro of Lone Tree asks @PeteButtigieg how he can be brave and tell people he is gay too pic.twitter.com/1aUbYM8cDM — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 23, 2020

“It won’t always be easy but that’s okay because you know who you are,” Buttigieg said.

“You’ll never know who is taking their lead from you,” Buttigieg added.

After the event Ro told Fox 31 “I just feel inspired by Pete.”

“I feel like he gave me some very good advice,” Ro added.

I caught up with 9 year old Zachary after he was brought on stage and asked @PeteButtigieg his question. His dad told me off camera he was proud of his son. pic.twitter.com/CsO60aQiUh — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 23, 2020