AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Nine people were treated on scene and one person was transported to the hospital after at least six cars crashed on E. Mexico Avenue and S. Havana Street Friday afternoon.

The person transported to the hospital does not have serious injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.









Photos courtesy of Aurora police

At 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Aurora police sent a Tweet regarding the crash and to avoid the area. An update was sent at 1:28 p.m. to avoid the roadway while the area was being cleaned up.